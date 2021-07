Local Iraqi sources said on Sunday that a logistics convoy carrying equipment for US-led coalition forces was targeted by a roadside bomb in Baghdad province this afternoon.

The convoy was targeted in Taji in the north of Baghdad Province.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for today's attack yet.

On Friday, another US convoy was hit by a roadside bomb in the vicinity of the same area.

KI/FNA14000413000704