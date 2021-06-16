Two drones downed in Baghadad

Baghdad Operations Command shot down a drone carrying explosives in a deserted area near Rasheed Air Base, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

Also, some news sources reported the sound of an explosion in the Al-Zafaraniyah area of Baghdad after the drone down.

An hour later, the Baghdad Operations Command announced that another drone had been shot down in another area in southern Baghdad.

On Monday morning, the US military base near Baghdad airport was targeted. According to Sabereen News, these attacks were carried out with UAVs, and as a result, the runways of military cargo planes were targeted.



