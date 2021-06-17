  1. Politics
US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source said an explosion took place on route of a convoy carrying US logistics equipment in al-Diwaniyah province in southern Iraq on Thursday.

An Iraqi security source said that a US logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province, Sabereen News Telegram channel reported.

According to the report, this explosion was taken after by an explosive package and any casualties as a result of incident have not been reported.

The presence of US forces on Iraqi soil faces strong political and popular opposition in the country, but any bylaw has not yet been implemented for the expulsion of US forces from Iraq.

In Jan. 2020, after the assassination of Iran's former IRGC Quds Forces Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, Iraqi parliament passed a law for the expulsion of foreign forces from Iraq including American and non-American forces and called for the speedy exit of these forces from Iraqi land and territory.

