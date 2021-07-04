  1. Economy
European airliners resume using Iran airspace: IAC official

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – An official from Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) said Sun. that the European airliners have resumed crossing the Iranian sky after over a year and a half halt.

Mohammad Amirani, Deputy Chief of Aviation Operations Department of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) told Mehr News Agency's correspondent that the Iranian IAC officials in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran started negotiations with the European airliners that refused to use Iran airspace after the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran by Iranian air defense in early 2020 following some foreign powers' propaganda, with the aim bringing back their planes to Iran airspace.

The IAC official added that a Lufthansa airliner en route to India crossed Iran air space last night to mark the resumption of European airliners using Iran air space.

He added that the Iranian side has also offered special discounts to the European airliners to use Iran air space again which is the safest and the most economical in the region.

