All flights of Iran-Turkey route cancelled: CAO

Only a few days after the resumption of flights of Iranian airlines to Turkey, flights on this route were halted again, CAO added.

In line with combating coronavirus pandemic, all flights of domestic airlines and Turkish Airlines from Iran to Turkey will be abolished until further notice, the announcement reiterated.

Presently, airlines of both sides can only do “Repatriation Flight” and only empty flight is done by airlines of the two countries in order to return Iranian and Turkish citizens due to the growing spread of COVID-19.

Increasing prevalence of coronavirus disease and efforts to reduce adverse effects of the pandemic have been cited as the main reason behind cancelling the flights, CAO stated.

