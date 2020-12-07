Iranians airlines to replace foreign peers during pandemic

Speaking on the sidelines of International Civil Aviation Day among reporters on Monday, Mohammad Eslami reiterated, “During the outbreak of COVID-1, Iranian airlines replaced foreign airlines to carry out foreign flights.”

Suitable conditions have been provided for people to make their foreign flights, he said, adding, “With the outbreak of coronavirus, air traffic in the field of transit, domestic and international flights decreased by about 50%, although foreign flights are now launched.”

Turning to the development of air fleet, he said, “Several plans have been identified for the development of country's air fleet, which will increase capacity of the country's airports to 50 million passengers a year by the end of the current administration.”

