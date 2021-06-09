Iran facilitates Arbaeen procession by visa cancelation

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, members of the cabinet agreed to forward a visa cancellation to citizens who hold passports of either the Islamic Republic or Iran and the Republic of Iraq.

The Iranian government approved cancel visa procedures for 45 days during Arbaeen pilgrimage which is going to take place later this year at the end of summer.

According to the cabinet statement, the visa cancellation during Arbaeen pilgrimage will require reciprocal action on the part of the Iraqi government.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to Iraq during Arbaeen, which is the 40th day after the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hossein ibn Ali, who was martyred along with his followers in 680 AD.

