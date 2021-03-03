Iran-Iraq ties beyond agreements, MoUs: Interior min.

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Interior Ministry Delegation to Iran on Wed., Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli reiterated that relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq do not confine within the framework of agreements and MoUs, rather, relations between the two states are based on beliefs, cultural, religious commonalities.

"We love the Iraqi people like our own people," he added.

Iran’s Ministry of Interior has made its utmost effort to expand and develop relations between the two countries, so that the interior ministries of the two countries can play a very important role in strengthening and broadening relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani Fazli pointed to the issue of dealing with terrorism and added, “In this field, the two countries have taken giant strides in the fight against terrorism. At the request of Iraqi government, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Iraqi government and people with advisory and logistics services whenever it is needed.”

One of the most significant cooperation between the two ministries is the issue of Arbaeen rites and rituals, Rahmani Fazli said, adding, “Arbaeen is a matter of faith and culture for people of Iran and Iraq which can further expand relations between the two countries.”

Abdul Halim Faham Al-Farhoud, Senior Advisor to the Iraqi Interior Ministry, for his part, expressed his special thanks to the Iranian Ministry of Interior for its hospitality and stated that negotiating for reaching Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and enhancing security cooperation between the two countries is the main aim behind visit of Iraqi delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Security of Iraq is the security of Iran and there are common relations and interests between the two countries, he underlined.

MA/IRN84250344