This year, Arbaeen mourning ceremonies are being held without participation of people due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in accordance with the guidelines as instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

The ceremony is being broadcast live from IRIB TV Network Channels and social media networks. Enthusiasts can also log on the website of the Leader at the following address: KHAMENEI.IR to watch the ceremonies live.

MR/5043197