Rouhani inaugurates Energy Ministry’s projects in S, W Iran

The development projects of the Ministry of Energy were put into operation in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday.

Close to 42,000 billion tomans have been invested in the projects in Hormuzgan in the south and Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in the west of the country.

Two gas combined cycle power plants, a dam, and a water plan are also inaugurated by the President.

Every week, the Iranian president inaugurates several important projects on petrochemicals, oil, industry, tourism, sports, infrastructure, development, and health.

Last week, Rouhani inaugurated the national development projects of the Ministry of Agriculture.

