Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met and held talks with Caretaker of Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment Hani al-Oqabi considering the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Iraq in the field of health and ways to develop bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

Iranian envoy and Iraqi minister of health also discussed the recent bylaw approved at Iraqi Higher Committee for Health and National Safety on the transit of ordinary pilgrims (pilgrims to the holy shrines).

According to a directive approved, the Iraqi government has agreed to resume acceptance of foreign pilgrimage to the holy cities of Karbala, Najaf, Kadhimiya and Samarra, provided that all these foreign pilgrims must fully observe health protocols and guidelines.

MA/5255809