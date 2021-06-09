JCPOA revival to guarantee peaceful nature of Iran N program

Those who oppose JCPOA are misinterpreting the facts and ignoring the objective facts for political purposes, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said, while speaking in the June session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

The members of the IAEA Board of Governors and all rational-minded countries should support nuclear negotiations to restore JCPOA, Mikhail Ulyanov.

The revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is in the interest of the international community, he said, adding that it guarantees the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, and boosts nuclear cooperation and security in West Asia.

