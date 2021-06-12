All participants stress successful result in Vienna talks

In a tweet on Sat., Ulyanov wrote, “The Joint Commission of #JCPOA opened today the sixth round of the #Vienna Talks.”

“All participants reiterated their determination to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion. All of us want to do it ASAP, but the quality of an outcome document comes first,” he added.

It should be noted that the 5th round of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in Austrian capital Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday June 2 and after the end of 5th Joint Commission Meeting of JCPOA said that the next round of nuclear talks in Vienna can be the last round of talks, emphasizing that nothing is predictable in the diplomatic negotiations.

Stating that good progresses have been reached in the process of JCPOA talks in Vienna, Araghchi said, “It is time for US and Europe to make their tough and difficult decisions on JCPOA.”

