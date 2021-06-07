June session of IAEA Board of Governors kicks off

Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced the beginning of the June session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

In a tweet on Monday, he wrote, "The June session of the #IAEA Board of Governors has just started. The Director-General of the Agency Mr. Rafael Grossi delivered his introductory statement."

The BBC also reported that the Board of Governors has begun its detailed quarterly meeting, which runs from today [Monday] to Friday, with Iran's nuclear program as one of its agendas.

Last week, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released two quarterly reports for this week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, one on verifying the implementation of the JCPOA in Iran and the other on a few remaining safeguards issues.

Today's meeting of the Board of Governors is underway behind closed doors, and according to some reports, some 35 members of the Board are present at this week's meeting via video conference due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Board of Governors meeting comes as news sources told Reuters that Britain, France, Germany and the United States were not seeking a resolution against Iran at next week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

