7 July 2019 - 14:35

US itself accused of breaching its commitments under JCPOA: MP

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran's Parliament believes that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not a legal body to handle issues regarding to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US itself is accused of breaching its commitment under the JCPOA.

Alireza Rahimi wrote in a tweet on Sunday that 15 official reports of IAEA confirm that Iran has not deviated from the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and JCPOA.

The US complaint against Iran to the Board of Governors will bear no fruit for it, he added.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not a legal body to handle issues regarding to JCPOA and the US itself is accused of breaching its commitment under the  JCPOA, he mentioned.

