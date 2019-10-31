Iran calls on IAEA’s Grossi to preserve JCPOA

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always underlined the independence, professionalism and impartial approach of the IAEA and expects the international body’s officials to keep such stance under all conditions,” Iranian envoy said.

He also urged all member countries of IAEA to stop putting pressure on the international body.

Gharibabadi reiterated that policies and behaviors of Iran has always revolved around development of independence, professionalism and applying impartial approaches and IAEA will have Iran’s full cooperation in this regard.

He called on Grossi to play the key role in preserving Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA, as his predecessor did.

The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday appointed Rafael Mariano Grossi as new director general.

"In a meeting open to representatives of all IAEA Member States, the 35-nation Board of Governors appointed by acclamation Mr Grossi as Director General, to serve for four years from 3 December," the agency said in a statement.

