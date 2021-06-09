No more unresolvable obstacles in reviving JCPOA: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with RIA Novosti on Wednesday stated that partial unresolved issues have remained in JCPOA talks which is ongoing in Austrian capital Vienna.

This is while that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, referring to the possibility of agreement regarding return of parties to JCPOA, claimed, “We still do not know if this will really happen or not. We were holding indirect talks for the past two months, but it is still unclear whether Iran has the will and readiness to take the necessary steps to return to JCPOA or not.”

Blinken said, “I predict that even if we return to our commitments under JCPOA, hundreds of sanctions imposed against Iran will remain in place, including those imposed by former US President Trump’s administration.”

One year after Trump's withdrawal from JCPOA, Iran has announced that it will reduce its commitments under JCPOA given that European countries failed to live up to their commitments.

Iran's measures were taken in accordance with the provisions of nuclear deal, including Article 36, which allows Tehran to reduce its obligations under JCPOA if other parties do not comply with their obligations.

