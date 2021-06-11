Negotiators hope 6th round of JCPOA talks to be last one

"The next meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA will be held this weekend," he tweeted.

"It will mark the beginning of the sixth round of the #ViennaTalks on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Will it be the final round? Nobody knows but all negotiators hope so."

Negotiations for the revival of JCPOA began a month ago in the Austrian capital Vienna, and participating delegations include delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other members of the P4+1 group, including Germany, Britain, France, Russia, and China.

Five rounds of talks have so far been held and significant progress has been made, according to delegates from different countries.

Russia presented the Persian Gulf security plan to the UN Security Council two years ago, which includes negotiations and cooperation between countries of the Persian Gulf region and some international players including permanent members of the UN Security Council in this field.

HJ/