Jun 11, 2021, 5:15 PM

Johnson, Biden confer on Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed Iran, China, and Russia during their meeting in UK’s Cornwall.

As reported they covered a number of foreign policy issues, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Russia. 

The negotiations focused mainly on relations between London and Washington.

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the importance of the relationship between the UK and the US for protecting our people, boosting prosperity in both our countries and promoting our values around the world," the statement says, TASS reports.

The meeting was held while JCPOA talks are held in Vienna.

