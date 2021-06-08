58 people killed in protests in Colombia

A human rights institution in the city of Bogota reported that at least 58 people have been killed in anti-government protests in Colombia that has begun three weeks ago, The Associated Press reported.

The protests were accompanied by clashes with police and blockades of streets by protesters, the report added.

The human rights group also said it has received more than 400 reports of human rights abuses by Colombian government forces in this period.

Colombian police have been criticized by human rights groups for their behavior during the protests. Videos have also been released about how the police treated the protesters. In these films, it has been shown that the police are shooting toward protesters.

According to this report, Colombian police were directly involved in the deaths of 45 people, nine of them has been conducted by direct shooting.

MA/5229857