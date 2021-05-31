  1. World
  2. South America
May 31, 2021, 8:34 AM

Five Colombian policemen killed in helicopter crash

Five Colombian policemen killed in helicopter crash

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Five policemen died after the helicopter in which they were traveling crashed in a rural area of the Colombian department of Bolivar on Sunday, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.

"We deeply regret the death of five heroes of our Colombian Police, attached to the Anti-Narcotics Police, in the helicopter accident that occurred in the municipality of Cantagallo, south of Bolivar, in events that are under investigation," the president wrote on Twitter, Xinhua reported.

"The area of the accident has already been secured by the police in Cantagallo, south of Bolivar, and Army troops for rescue efforts. (We express our) solidarity with the families of our heroes who always gave everything for their country," Duque said.

ZZ/PR

News Code 174185
seyede zahra mirzafarjooyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174185/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News