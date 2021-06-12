Shooting in US State of Georgia kills two people

A shooting in the coastal city of Savannah, Georgia, injured at least nine people including a two-year-old child and two others were killed.

“WSAV” TV Network reported that Savannah City police received a report of a shooting late last night (Friday night) local time, with preliminary investigations showing that at least nine people, including a 13-year-old teenager and a two-year-old child were shot.

According to the report, police confirmed the deaths of at least two adults in the incident, but have not so far released any information about suspects in the incident and have only said that an investigation is underway.

The US-based CNN reported that one person was killed in a shooting incident in Savannah, Georgia.

Although the freedom to carry weapons in the United States leads to daily shooting-related violence, many of which are deadly, the arms lobby in the United States is so powerful that Congress has so far refused to take action to limit it.

