Colombia recorded largest increase in Covid-19 cases in SA

Director of the Pan American Health Organization, Carissa Etienne, highlighted the situation in Colombia by noting an increase in cases of coronavirus in recent days in almost all sub-regions of the American continent, with the exception of North America, Small Cap News reported.

“Colombia has the highest infection rate in South America,” Etienne told a news conference.

According to data from OPS, as of June 1, Colombia has reported a backlog of more than 3.4 million infections and more than 88,700 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In relation to the previous week, infections in the country grew by 33% and deaths by 5%.

So far, there are two different types of anxiety for World Health Organization (WHO) Detected in Colombian territory: Alpha and Gamma (respectively first identified in the UK in December 2020 and in Brazil in January 2021).

Colombia, shaken since the end of April by massive street protests against the government of Ivan Duque, broke the record of deaths from Covid-19 recorded in a single day on Saturday, with 540 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country of 50 million people detected its first case of Covid-19 on March 6, 2020, and issued a lockdown between the end of that month and September.

Duque eased containment measures due to the negative impact on the economy but maintained widespread use of the mask, as well as a ban on mass events.

Vaccination began in mid-February but is progressing slowly, with 10.4 million doses immunized. The government hopes to vaccinate 35.7 million Colombians before the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

MA/PR