8 shot, 4 killed in US Chicago shooting on Tuesday

According to US local media in Chicago, a dozen of people have been killed or injured in a shooting in the state of Illinois.

According to ABC news, Chicago police officers responded just before 5:45 a.m. to the intersection of 62nd and Morgan streets for a reported shooting.

Chicago police said there was an argument inside a home in the 6200-block of South Morgan before the shooting took place.



Four people were pronounced deceased on the scene; none have yet been publicly identified.

Four others were taken to local hospitals.

The area where the shooting took place has been closed off, while police investigate.



This is the second mass shooting Chicago has seen in the last four days. A 29-year-old mother of three was killed in a Chatham shooting that left nine others hurt on Saturday morning.



No one was in custody later Tuesday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.

