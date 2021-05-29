Iran lose 3-1 to Russia at FIVB Volleyball Nations League

The match ended in 4 sets for the Russian team. The results were 25 - 21, 25 - 18, 24 - 26, 25 - 22.

This was Iran's second defeat on the second day of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League on Saturday after a 3-0 defeat against Japan on the first day of the games.

Brazil top the rankings so far with 11 points, followed by Poland and US with each 11 points. Russia land in 6th place with 6 points after Japan with 8 points.

The Iranian team are in the 8th place with 4 points on the table of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League so far.

Iran will face the Netherlands for their third match.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League was originally to be the third edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament. 2021 version of VNL originally was scheduled to start earlier than the previous edition due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in July. The preliminary round was scheduled to be held in five weeks between May 28 and June 23, 2021. The final round was scheduled to be held during June 26 to 27, 2021. The matches are held in Italy.

KI