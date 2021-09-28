Bulgaria ready to expand bilateral relations with Iran

In the conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the historical relations between the two countries and stressed the need to expand and deepen cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed his satisfaction with the increase in the volume of bilateral trade relations and expressed hope that those relations would further expand through appropriate joint efforts.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev, for his part, extended his congratulation to Amir-Abodllahian on his appointment as Iran's foreign minister and stressed Sofia is ready to expand relations with Iran.

The establishment of a political advisory committee, the establishment of a joint economic commission, the establishment of direct flights between the two countries and cooperation in the industrial, scientific and technological sectors and tourism were among the other topics discussed during the telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Bulgaria.

KI/Spokesman telegram channel