Team Melli too strong for Hong Kong

In a match held at Al Muharraq Stadium of Manama, Ali Gholizadeh opened the scoring for the Iranian team in the 23rd minute.

Vahid Amiri doubled the lead just after the hour mark before Karim Ansarifard scored the third goal in the 84th minute.

Cheng Siu Kwan scored the only goal of Hong Kong in the 85th minute.

Iran moved up to the second place with nine points due to a better goal difference than Bahrain. Iraq leads the group with 11 points.

“It was good for start. I am pleased with our win but not pleased with the goal we conceded,” Team Melli head coach Dragan Skocic said after the game.

“Playing in hot weather in Bahrain is so difficult but we managed the condition. We believe in our team. In the match against Hong Kong we rested some main players for the upcoming matches,” the Croat added, as quoted by the Tehran Times.

“Hong Kong played anti-football in some parts of the match and it made our job difficult but we won the match and I am pleased with the way my men played.”

“We lost our concentration and conceded a goal in the last minutes of the match. From now on, we concentrate on the match against Bahrain,” he concluded.

Iran will meet Bahrain on June 7 at the Bahrain National Stadium.

MAH/TT