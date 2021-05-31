Iran football team arrives in Bahrain ahead of WCQ’s

The plane carrying the players and coaches of the national Iranian football team known as Team Melli left the Kish Island for Bahrain on Monday afternoon for Manama ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on Monday afternoon.

Iran is pitted against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Iraq and Bahrain in the Asian Qualifiers.

The Iranian side will play their first match against Hong Kong on Thursday June 3.

For their second match, Team Melli are scheduled to play the hosts Bahrain on Monday, June 7.

The Iranian team will play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively for their third and fourth matches.

