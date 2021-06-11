Iran defeats Cambodia 10-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualification

In the match held at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town, Team Melli won the game against Cambodia 10-0 on Friday.

In the 16th minute of the match, Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring for the Iranian team from the penalty spot.

Six minutes later, Shoja Khalilzadeh made the match 2-0. Iran’s third goal in the 27th minute was scored by Mehdi Taremi.

In the 32nd minute, Cambodia defender scored an own goal. Milad Mohammadi made the match 5-0 in the 58th minute.

Iran’s sixth goal in the 64th minute was scored by Morteza Pouraliganji. Karim Ansarifard scored the seventh goal for Team Melli from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Iran’s eighth goal in the 80th minute was scored by Kaveh Rezaei and Iran winger Mehdi Ghaedi added a goal to Iran’s tally in the 84th minute and Rezaei once again was on target with three minutes left.

Iran advanced to the top of Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 with 15 points.

Iran's national team won the game against Bahrain 3-0 on Monday. Sardar Azmoon scored two and Mahdi Taremi scored one goal for Iran.

Team Melli will play Iraq who is with 14 points at Group C on Tuesday.

Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

