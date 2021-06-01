Iran national soccer team's kits for WC qualifiers unveiled

The national Iranian football team arrived in Bahrain on Monday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran are pitted against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Iraq and Bahrain in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers.

The Iranian side is currently in 3rd place in Group C with 6 points after the four last matches, while Iraq tops the group with 11 points and Bahrain is second with 9 points.

The Team Mellii will play their first match against Hong Kong on Thursday, June 3.

For their second match, Team Melli are scheduled to play the hosts Bahrain on Monday, June 7.

The "Persian Leopards", as they are sometimes called, will play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively for their third and fourth matches.

The Iranian species of leopard, which is used for describing the Iranian professional footballers is depicted on their shirts.