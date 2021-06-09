IFAB changes some rules in football

Among the made changes stand out, the fact that the goals scored with the shoulder will no longer be considered as non-regulatory.

“The shoulder it is not part of the arm“, therefore,” is a part of the body with which you can mark in a regulatory way a goal, “says the IFAB document.

In addition, he points out that the limit between the shoulder and the arm is defined as the lower part of the armpit, and that this factor must be taken into account when judging an offside. These changes to the game rules will take effect from July.

