Following the injury of Vahid Amiri and Kamal Kamyabinia, the Croatian coach has called on midfielder Milad Sarlak (Persepolis) and defender Aref Gholami (Esteghlal) to join the team’s campaign in Manama, Bahrain.

The team has so far defeated Hong Kong 3-1 and Bahrain 3-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers since last week. Skocic’s team is scheduled to take on Cambodia and Iraq and will win direct quota to the next round of qualifiers by securing the remaining six points.

