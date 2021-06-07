Iran beats Bahrain 3-0 in 2022 World Cup qualifier

In the match held at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on Monday, Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 51st minute. Azmoun made it 2-0 on the hour mark after receiving a good pass from Taremi. Taremi scored Iran’s third goal in the 79th minute.

Iran moved to second place with 12 points, two points behind leaders Iraq in Group C. Bahrain are third with 12 points.

Iran, who had defeated Hong Kong 3-1 on Thursday, will meet Cambodia and Iraq on June 9 and 12 .

The Iranian national football team, known as Team Melli, which had not been able to defeat Bahrain at home so far, managed to shower the team in a spectacular and sensitive match and avenge the previous defeat.

The return match between the national football teams of Iran and Bahrain was held for the second time in Manama capital of Bahrain with the biased decision of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which ended in a 3-0 victory for Iran.

