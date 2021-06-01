'Iran against interference in internal affairs of countries'

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks in a joint webinar with Andrei Savinich, the chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Belarusian House of Representatives and Iran Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei, on Tue.

Zonnour referred to the background of friendly ties between the two countries in various fields and said: "The development and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries in all fields are being considered and pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He also voiced the Iranian Parliament's support for the expansion of ties with Belarus.

Criticizing the US colonial policies of the arrogant powers system, he said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly opposes the interference of the world powers in the internal affairs of other countries."

He noted that Iran has strongly condemned by US leaders and their Western allies' pressure, sanctions, and interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Belarus, and their disregard for the independence of the Belarusians.

The Iranian official added that by getting united, world countries can stand against the behaviors and negative influence of the westerners.

He noted that the members of the parliaments of the two countries have to play an effective role in strengthening cooperation and assisting governments in removing obstacles to the development of mutual relations.

Amouei, for his turn, said that identifying different areas of cooperation and helping to remove existing barriers is one of the measures that should be done by parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries.

He added that: "The US and some Western countries are trying to protect their declining power, and their tools are sanctions, pressure, and constant interference in the politics and internal affairs of the world's independent nations."

"Unity among Iran, Belarussia and other opponents of Western hegemony in the world is an important factor in the failure of conspiracies created by the United States and its allies."

