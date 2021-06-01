All sanctions imposed on Iran must fully be lifted: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tue., Fada-Hossein Maleki reiterated that lingering the talks is not in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for completely lifting of sanctions imposed against the country.

Regarding the evaluation of performance of government over the past eight years, the lawmaker stated that one of the main problems of the government in the last eight years was that it tied all issues to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and relations with Western countries, so that price of basic commodities in the country were severely affected by the result of JCPOA.

In the last few years, most of country’s industrial and production units were shut down and gone bankrupt because people were promised that if JCPOA was signed, production would flourish in the country but it was witnessed that JCPOA did not bring anything to the country, he said, adding, “The government should not have linked the improvement of the production situation to JCPOA while this issue was related to the domestic capability and potential.”

Presently, government officials have focused on negotiations again, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Maleki pointed to Iran 2021 Presidential Election which will be held on June 18 and stated that the United States and western countries are certainly monitoring presidential elections in Iran.

Under such circumstances, all presidential candidates must be vigilant and unanimously emphasize the need for a complete lifting of sanctions, he added.

MA/5224933