Iran and Croatia agree on scientific, academic cooperation

The two sides also discussed scientific and technical cooperation between universities, technology parks, research institutes, and knowledge-based companies of Iran and Croatia.

Ismaili had earlier met with a number of other Croatian officials, including the Minister of Culture and Media and the Minister of Tourism and Sports among others.

Back on April 21, Croatian Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Brnjac and the Iranian ambassador Esmaeili agreed on the establishment of a joint tourism working group between the two sides in the near future.

In their meeting in Zagreb, the two officials review the current mutual memoranda and stressed the need to implement or update the existing bilateral documents.

In late March, Esmaeili met and held talks with the chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group at the Croatian parliament, Zlatko Hasanbegovic, where he referred to the friendly and deep-rooted political and cultural ties between Iran and Croatia and said the two sides should use the ample opportunities for the promotion of economic exchanges between the two countries.

HJ/IRN84350535