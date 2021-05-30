  1. Politics
May 30, 2021, 10:35 AM

Lawmaker calls for planning to generate nuclear electricity

Lawmaker calls for planning to generate nuclear electricity

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Chairman of Iranian Parliament Energy Commission said that the country must make necessary planning for producing nuclear electricity, because, nuclear power is a reliable and safe method pf generating electricity.

Speaking in an open session of Parliament held on Sunday, Fereydoun Abbasi pointed to the recent power outage across the country and stated that early warming in the country in this season, water shortage problem, decommissioning of several steam power plants, the emergence of crypto miners’ phenomenon, low efficiency of power plants and loss in the power grid, low electricity prices and also lack of attention to electricity generation are among the main reasons for power outages in the country.

In the upstream plans, 123,000-MW electricity generation is predicted in the combined cycle power plant, he said, adding, “But unfortunately we did not reach this figure today and the necessary planning must be done to reach this figure.”

People are highly recommended to take necessary measures to reduce energy consumption, he said.

Addressing the Minister of Energy Eng. Reza Ardakanian, the lawmaker asked him to explain about this issue that what Paris Agreement has had serious impact in generation of electricity in the county.

MA/5223564

News Code 174127
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174127/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News