Lawmaker calls for planning to generate nuclear electricity

Speaking in an open session of Parliament held on Sunday, Fereydoun Abbasi pointed to the recent power outage across the country and stated that early warming in the country in this season, water shortage problem, decommissioning of several steam power plants, the emergence of crypto miners’ phenomenon, low efficiency of power plants and loss in the power grid, low electricity prices and also lack of attention to electricity generation are among the main reasons for power outages in the country.

In the upstream plans, 123,000-MW electricity generation is predicted in the combined cycle power plant, he said, adding, “But unfortunately we did not reach this figure today and the necessary planning must be done to reach this figure.”

People are highly recommended to take necessary measures to reduce energy consumption, he said.

Addressing the Minister of Energy Eng. Reza Ardakanian, the lawmaker asked him to explain about this issue that what Paris Agreement has had serious impact in generation of electricity in the county.

