Webinar on revival of JCPOA to be held on June 15

By suggestion and initiative of the Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of Nations (FODASUN), a webinar on “The Revival of JCPOA and Its Impact on Peace and Stability in the Region and the World” will be held in the middle of probably the last round of efforts to salvaging the deal.

Professor Heinz Gärtner, Lector for Political Science at the Universities of Vienna and Krems, and Chair of the Advisory Board of the International Institute for Peace (IIP), and Dr. Eric Lob, Associate Professor at Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University, will speak at the webinar.

This webinar will be held in English.

The webinar “The revival of JCPOA and its impact on peace and stability in the region and the world” will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 01:30.PM (UTC) or 6 PM (IRST) on our page on Instagram. To attend the webinar, enter via the following link:

https://instagram.com/fodasun

HJ/