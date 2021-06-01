ECO Parliamentary Assembly kicks off in Pakistan

The second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) has just begun in Pakistan with the speech of Asad Qaiser, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly of Pakistan and Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the country.

Parliamentary Committees of the member states will discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, the facilitation of transit trade and tourism in the ECO region.

The two-day conference is attended by the parliamentary heads from Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would virtually participate in the conference and delivers a speech on the first day.

Hadi Soleimanpour, the Iranian Secretary General of ECO, will also speak at the opening and closing sessions of the program.

ZZ/FNA14000311000341