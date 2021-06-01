Four ISIL terrorists arrested in Iraq’s Nineveh, Kirkuk

The Center also announced the discovery and neutralization of a bombing operation in a local market in south of Mosul by elements affiliated with ISIL Takfiri terrorist group, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, Iraqi Security Information Center said, “By virtue of accurate intelligence reports from Military Intelligence Service about the existence of a bomb-laden motorcycle ready to carry out a terrorist operation in a market south of Mosul, military intelligence agents were immediately dispatched the area and surrounded it and consequently, they discovered and destroyed the bombed motorcycle.”

It should be noted that attacks by armed elements affiliated with ISIL terrorist group have intensified in recent months, especially in the areas between the Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala provinces known as the "Death Triangle".

MA/5225131