Iraq launches extensive operation against ISIL in Diyala prov

An Iraqi security source announced on Saturday that a large-scale security operation has been launched to pursue ISIL terrorist elements on the outskirts of Buhriz south of Baquba, capital of Diyala province in eastern part of Iraq, Shafagh News reported.

According to the report, the 1st Commando Regiment of Diyala Operations Headquarters, the 7th Rapid Reaction Regiment and the intelligence-security units of Buhriz district conducted extensive security operations in six villages in 8 km south of Baquba in Iraq.

The mentioned source announced that these large-scale operations have been launched based on accurate intelligence data which include inspection of orchards, gardens and agricultural villages to reach ISIL terrorist elements.

It should be noted that Iraqi security forces in Diyala province continue to search, clear and pursue ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL terrorists and its fugitive elements would not reemerge.

