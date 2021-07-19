Prominent ISIL leader arrested in Iraq

The Iraqi National Security Agency announced the arrest of an ISIL leader known as “governor of Baghdad”, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

The Iraqi Security Information Center in a statement announced, “In line with taking action to destroy remnants of ISIL and in the wake of obtaining information, the Iraqi National Security Agency succeeded in arresting an ISIL leader known as “governor of Baghdad."

The National Security Agency arrested ISIL leader as “governor of Baghdad” after monitoring his movements in three provinces, the report added.

The arrested terrorist is one of the most prominent leaders of ISIL who has previously held responsibilities such as emirs of the provinces of Raqqa, Al-Badiya, Saladin and Baghdad.

According to the Iraqi Security Information Center, the arrested ISIL terrorist admitted in his confession that he had commanded several operations against civilians and security forces and also planned to carry out attacks in Baghdad.

