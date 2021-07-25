Two terrorist networks dismantled in Al Anbar, Kirkuk

The incident took place less than 24 hours after Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, announced the arrest of those involved in the bombing of a crowded market in Sadr City, killing 30 people, and injuring 50 others.

The Iraqi intelligence agency managed to overthrow the elements of the two networks that were planning attacks in Baghdad and other provinces, said a statement issued by Iraq's Security Media Cell, noting that the two networks were responsible for the bombing in Sadr City.

The statement added that the two terrorist networks were planning to carry out terrorist operations in the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad.

The Military Intelligence of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed, in a statement, that it had arrested 3 members of the ISIL terrorist group in the provinces of Al Anbar and Saladin.

