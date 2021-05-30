  1. Politics
12 ISIL terrorists arrested by Iraqi Army in Ninawa

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – During a counter-terrorism operation in Ninawa province, Iraqi security forces identified and arrested 12 ISIL terrorist elements.

As the series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL terrorists in Ninawa province.

Iraqi army forces attacked the positions of ISIL terrorists during the operation.

Security sources said that 10 ISIL elements were identified and arrested in this operation, Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said.

Iraqi army forces also launched another operation in Kirkuk province, targeting ISIL remnant positions in the province.

