Yemen targets Malik Khalid Air Base again

He informed of a new attack of the Yemeni army and popular committees on the Saudi strategic base on Monday.

According to him, the airbase was targeted by drones.

In the past few days, the base has been the target of drone strikes several times.

The Yemeni military official warned earlier that the Saudi regime would witness a wider and larger operation if it continues aggression and siege against the Yemeni nation.

Malik Khalid Air Base is leading a military coalition in the aggression on Yemen since 2015.

