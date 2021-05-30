  1. Politics
Yemen conducts drone attack against Saudi King Khalid base

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – According to a Yemeni Armed Force spokesman, the country’s military has carried out a drone attack against King Khalid Air Base which houses Saudi-led coalition troops.

Yemeni Air Force again targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two Qasef-2K drones, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said early on Sunday, according to Almasirah.

Retaliatory attacks come in response to escalation of US-Saudi aggression, its ongoing siege on Yemen, he highlighted.

Saree said that the target has been hit accurately.   

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed the attack, claiming that it has intercepted the drone before hitting the target.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

