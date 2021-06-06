Yemeni forces stage another drone strike against Saudi base

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on his Twitter account that "this morning, King Khalid's base was precisely targeted by the Qasef K2 combat drones."

Meanwhile, Saudi media claimed that the drones had been intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi army air defense over the skies of Khamis Mushait in the southwest of the country.

This is the second time in recent weeks that King Khalid Air Base has been targeted by Yemeni combat drones.

Yemeni forces recently used six drones to target the Aramco oil facility in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

