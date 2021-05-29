Yemeni army targets 'King Khalid' Airbase in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement, saying that the army unit had targeted 'King Khalid' Airbase belonging to the Saudi coalition in Khamis Mushait with two “Qasef-2K” drones.

He added that the target had been hit accurately.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said the attack was in response to the Saudi coalition's aggression and siege of the Yemeni people.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

