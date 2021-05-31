  1. Politics
May 31, 2021, 4:46 PM

High-ranking Iraqi security delegation visits Saudi Arabia

High-ranking Iraqi security delegation visits Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported the visit of a high-ranking Iraqi security delegation to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis received the Iraqi delegation, from the country's defense ministry, at King Salman Air Base.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that Ahmad bin Ali Asiri, Saudi deputy minister of defense for strategic affairs, and the Commander of the King Salman Air Base in Central Sector Major General Saleh bin Abdullah bin Taleb welcomed the Iraqi delegation.

The Iraqi delegation includes high-ranking officers from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The visit comes as the Iraqi Minister of Defense took a stand against the Hashd Shabi forces a few days ago, questioning all the sacrifices made by the forces.

HJ/5224729

News Code 174210
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174210/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News