High-ranking Iraqi security delegation visits Saudi Arabia

The Saudis received the Iraqi delegation, from the country's defense ministry, at King Salman Air Base.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that Ahmad bin Ali Asiri, Saudi deputy minister of defense for strategic affairs, and the Commander of the King Salman Air Base in Central Sector Major General Saleh bin Abdullah bin Taleb welcomed the Iraqi delegation.

The Iraqi delegation includes high-ranking officers from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The visit comes as the Iraqi Minister of Defense took a stand against the Hashd Shabi forces a few days ago, questioning all the sacrifices made by the forces.

