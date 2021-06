He went on to say that Yemeni Army successfully targeted “Abha” International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack on “Abha” International Airport in Saudi Arabia was carried out with two "Qasef k2" drones, Yahya Saree added.

Referring to the exact and precise hit on the target, he said that the attack was carried out in response to the aggression of Saudi aggressor coalition.

